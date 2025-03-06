Hudson Technologies Reports Strong Balance Sheet and 18% Increase in Refrigerant Reclamation Volume for 2024

Hudson Technologies reported a fourth quarter net loss, citing lower refrigerant prices, despite increasing reclamation volume by 18%.

Hudson Technologies, Inc. reported its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results, highlighting a strong financial position with $70.1 million in cash and no debt. The company faced challenges due to a significant decline in HFC refrigerant prices, which dropped by up to 45%, leading to an 18% decrease in revenues for the year to $237.1 million. Despite lower pricing, Hudson increased its refrigerant reclamation volume and repurchased $8.1 million worth of stock in 2024. The fourth quarter results reflected these trends, posting a net loss of $2.6 million, a stark contrast to a net income of $3.9 million in the previous year. CEO Brian F. Coleman emphasized the importance of refrigerant recovery and reclamation as the industry transitions to lower-GWP alternatives, expressing optimism for future growth supported by their strategic acquisition of USA Refrigerants. Hudson will discuss these results further in an upcoming conference call.

Potential Positives

Strong unlevered balance sheet with $70.1 million in cash and no debt, providing significant financial flexibility.

Increased refrigerant reclamation volume by 18% in 2024, demonstrating effective operational performance despite market challenges.

Repurchased $8.1 million of common stock in 2024, showing confidence in the company's long-term value and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Revenues decreased by 18% for the full year 2024 and by 23% in the fourth quarter, driven by declining prices for certain refrigerants.

Operating loss of $3.2 million in Q4 2024, compared to an operating income of $4.7 million in the same period in 2023, indicating a significant downturn in financial performance.

Net loss of $2.6 million in Q4 2024, contrasting sharply with a net income of $3.9 million in Q4 2023, highlighting the company's struggles in the competitive market.

FAQ

What were Hudson Technologies' fourth quarter revenues for 2024?

Hudson Technologies reported fourth quarter revenues of $34.6 million, a decrease from $44.9 million in 2023.

How did Hudson Technologies perform in refrigerant reclamation in 2024?

The company increased its refrigerant reclamation volume by 18% in 2024, demonstrating growth in this segment.

What is Hudson Technologies' cash position as of December 31, 2024?

As of December 31, 2024, Hudson Technologies had $70.1 million in cash and no debt.

What acquisition did Hudson Technologies make in 2024?

Hudson Technologies acquired USA Refrigerants in June 2024 to enhance its refrigerant recovery capabilities.

What was Hudson Technologies' net income for the full year 2024?

The company reported a net income of $24.4 million for the full year 2024, down from $52.2 million in 2023.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.





Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies, commented, “Our fourth quarter 2024 results reflected the seasonally slower sales activity we have historically seen outside of our nine-month selling season. Full year 2024 results reflected a challenging selling season in which market pricing for certain HFC refrigerants declined by up to 45% from last year’s levels which more than offset the slight gains we achieved in sales volume. The decline in refrigerant pricing was driven by higher than anticipated inventory levels up stream in the marketplace built up in advance of the HFC phaseout. During our many decades in this industry, we have successfully weathered unfavorable pricing environments by staying focused on what we can control – ensuring that our customers have the right refrigerants where and when they need them and promoting recovery and reclamation activities as our industry transitions to lower GWP equipment and refrigerants. We navigated 2024 with that focus and remain committed to our operating strategy. In fact, our overall reclaim activity increased 18% in 2024.





“As we move through 2025, we maintain our long-term view that the current phase down of HFC refrigerants creates a significant opportunity for our reclamation business. The installed base of HFC equipment will be operable for many years to come, and as the supply of virgin HFCs becomes limited, reclaimed HFCs will be needed to fill the anticipated supply/demand gap. With that in mind, we are intent on maximizing our recovery and reclamation capabilities, as evidenced by our strategic acquisition of USA Refrigerants in June 2024. Refrigerant recovery is integral to the reclamation process and the USA Refrigerants acquisition provides Hudson access to a previously untapped recovery network. This, coupled with our ongoing efforts to promote recovery in the field, has strengthened our reclaimed refrigerant supply chain. We are now better positioned to continue to grow our leadership position in the reclamation landscape.





“Our strong unlevered balance sheet with $70.1 million in cash and no debt at December 31, 2024 provides us the financial flexibility to continue executing on our three-pillar capital allocation strategy: invest in organic growth; explore acquisition opportunities; and opportunistically repurchase stock. During the fourth quarter, we repurchased $5.5 million of common stock under the stock buyback plan that was originally established in the third quarter of 2024. During full year 2024, the Company repurchased $8.1 million of common stock,” Mr. Coleman concluded.









Three Months Results









For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, Hudson reported:







Revenues of $34.6 million, a decrease of 23% compared to revenues of $44.9 million in the comparable 2023 period. The decrease is related to decreased prices for certain refrigerants and lower DLA activity.



Gross margin of 17%, compared to 31% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The gross margin compression in 2024 was predominately price driven.



Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased to $8.0 million compared to $8.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Operating loss of ($3.2) million, compared to operating income of $4.7 million in the prior year period.



Net loss of ($2.6) million or ($0.06) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to net income of $3.9 million or $0.09 per basic and $0.08 per diluted share in the same period of 2023.















Full Year 2024 Results









For the full year ended December 31, 2024, Hudson reported:







Revenues of $237.1 million, a decrease of 18% compared to revenues of $289.0 million for 2023. Revenues declined due to decreased selling prices for certain refrigerants, partially offset by slightly increased sales volumes. Additionally, as expected, revenue from the Company’s DLA contract during full year 2024 declined as compared to full year 2023 contract revenue, related to surge purchases of approximately $20 million recorded in 2023.



Gross margin of 28%, compared to gross margin of 39% in full year 2023. The gross margin compression in 2024 was predominately price driven.



Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $33.0 million compared to $30.5 million in 2023. Included in the 2024 selling, general and administrative expenses are approximately $0.7 million of costs associated with the USA Refrigerants acquisition and IT expenses.



Operating income of $29.3 million compared to operating income of $78.2 million in 2023.



Net income of $24.4 million or $0.54 per basic and $0.52 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.2 million or $1.15 per basic and $1.10 per diluted share in full year 2023. Net income in full year 2024 included approximately $2.3 million of non-recurring income, arising in part from proceeds of a litigation settlement.













Conference Call Information







Hudson Technologies will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, March 6, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2024 results.





Please visit this



link



at least 5 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register and receive dial-in and webcast details.





A replay of the teleconference will be available until April 5, 2025, and may be accessed by dialing (877) 481-4010. International callers may dial (919) 882-2331. Callers should use conference ID: 52007.







About Hudson Technologies







Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative and sustainable refrigerant products and services to the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration industry. For nearly three decades, we have demonstrated our commitment to our customers and the environment by becoming one of the first in the United States and largest refrigerant reclaimers through multimillion dollar investments in the plants and advanced separation technology required to recover a wide variety of refrigerants and restoring them to Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute standard for reuse as certified EMERALD Refrigerants™. The Company's products and services are primarily used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, and include refrigerant and industrial gas sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants and RefrigerantSide® Services performed at a customer's site, consisting of system decontamination to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The Company’s SmartEnergy OPS® service is a web-based real time continuous monitoring service applicable to a facility’s refrigeration systems and other energy systems. The Company’s Chiller Chemistry® and Chill Smart® services are also predictive and diagnostic service offerings. As a component of the Company’s products and services, the Company also generates carbon offset projects.







Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995







Statements contained herein which are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, changes in the laws and regulations affecting the industry, changes in the demand and price for refrigerants (including unfavorable market conditions adversely affecting the demand for, and the price of, refrigerants), the Company's ability to source refrigerants, regulatory and economic factors, seasonality, competition, litigation, the nature of supplier or customer arrangements that become available to the Company in the future, adverse weather conditions, possible technological obsolescence of existing products and services, possible reduction in the carrying value of long-lived assets, estimates of the useful life of its assets, potential environmental liability, customer concentration, the ability to obtain financing, the ability to meet financial covenants under its existing credit facility, any delays or interruptions in bringing products and services to market, the timely availability of any requisite permits and authorizations from governmental entities and third parties as well as factors relating to doing business outside the United States, including changes in the laws, regulations, policies, and political, financial and economic conditions, including inflation, interest and currency exchange rates, of countries in which the Company may seek to conduct business, the Company’s ability to successfully integrate any assets it acquires from third parties into its operations, and other risks detailed in the Company's 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "plan", "should" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made.













Investor Relations Contact:









John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau





IMS Investor Relations





(203) 972-9200







jnesbett@imsinvestorrelations.com















Company Contact:









Brian F. Coleman, President & CEO





Hudson Technologies, Inc.





(845) 735-6000







bcoleman@hudsontech.com

































Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)



























December 31,





















2024













2023















Assets







































Current assets:



































Cash and cash equivalents









$





70,134









$





12,446









Trade accounts receivable – net













13,629













25,169









Inventories













96,247













154,450









Income tax receivable













6,284













5,438









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













9,218













7,492











Total current assets















195,512













204,995









































Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation













21,554













19,375









Goodwill













62,280













47,803









Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization













14,100













14,771









Right of use asset













6,878













6,591









Other assets













2,328













3,137











Total Assets











$





302,652









$





296,672













































Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity







































Current liabilities:



































Trade accounts payable









$





8,692









$





23,399









Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













33,813













31,537









Accrued payroll













3,704













3,615









Other short-term liabilities













1,600













—











Total current liabilities















47,809













58,551









Deferred tax liability













4,076













4,558









Long-term lease liabilities













4,917













4,790











Total Liabilities















56,802













67,899











































Commitments and contingencies





































































Stockholders’ equity:



































Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding













—













—









Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding: 44,284,374 and 45,502,380 respectively













443













455









Additional paid-in capital













110,792













118,091









Retained earnings













134,615













110,227











Total Stockholders’ Equity















245,850













228,773











































Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity











$





302,652









$





296,672































Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(unaudited)







(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)



























Three months









ended December 31,













Twelve months









ended December 31,





























2024

















2023





















2024













2023





















Revenues











$





34,643













$





44,856













$





237,118













$





289,025















Cost of sales















28,869

















30,886

















171,410

















177,518















Gross profit















5,774

















13,970

















65,708

















111,507























































































Operating expenses:











































































Selling, general and administrative













7,998

















8,532

















33,017

















30,542













Amortization













1,022

















698

















3,390

















2,793















Total operating expenses















9,020

















9,230

















36,407

















33,335























































































Operating (loss) income















(3,246





)













4,740

















29,301

















78,172























































































Other income (expense)















527

















(246





)













2,726

















(8,352





)



















































































Income (loss) before income taxes















(2,719





)













4,494

















32,027

















69,820























































































Income tax (benefit) expense















(154





)













549

















7,639

















17,573























































































Net (loss) income











$





(2,565





)









$





3,945













$





24,388













$





52,247





















































































Net (loss) income per common share – Basic









$





(0.06





)









$





0.09













$





0.54













$





1.15













Net (loss) income per common share – Diluted









$





(0.06





)









$





0.08













$





0.52













$





1.10













Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic













44,863,767

















45,496,296

















45,329,789

















45,385,433













Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted













44,863,767

















47,446,365

















47,076,477

















47,338,231



































Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(Amounts in thousands)



















































For the years ended









December 31,





















2024













2023

















Cash flows from operating activities:



































Net income









$





24,388













$





52,247













Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:

































Depreciation













2,997

















2,989













Amortization of intangible assets













3,390

















2,793













Impairment of long lived assets













441

















2,120













Lower of cost or net realizable value inventory adjustment













3,028

















(2,259





)









Allowance for doubtful accounts













(766





)













659













Amortization of deferred finance cost













228

















726













Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















3,427













Share based compensation













842

















2,306













Deferred tax expense













(482





)













4,314













Changes in assets and liabilities:

































Trade accounts receivable













12,306

















(4,957





)









Inventories













60,248

















(6,814





)









Prepaid and other assets













(1,144





)













(3,182





)









Lease obligations













(92





)













—













Income taxes receivable













(846





)













(5,277





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses













(12,727





)













9,455















Cash provided by operating activities















91,811

















58,547















































Cash flows from investing activities:



































Payments for acquisition













(20,670





)













—













Additions to property, plant, and equipment













(5,300





)













(3,580





)











Cash used in investing activities















(25,970





)













(3,580





)











































Cash flows from financing activities:



































Net proceeds from issuances of common stock and exercises of stock options













—

















39













Repurchase of common shares













(8,146





)













—













Excess tax benefits from exercise of stock options













(7





)













(694





)









Payment of deferred financing cost













—

















—













Proceeds from long term debt













—

















—













Repayment of long-term debt













—

















(47,161





)











Cash used in financing activities















(8,153





)













(47,816





)









































Increase in cash and cash equivalents













57,688

















7,151













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













12,446

















5,295















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period











$





70,134













$





12,446















































Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:



































Cash paid during period for interest









$





690













$





4,475













Cash paid for income taxes









$





8,990













$





18,536













Property and equipment included in accrued expenses and other current liabilities









$





655

















337











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.