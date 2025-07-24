Hudson RPO Acquires Japan-Based Alpha Consulting To Expand APAC Footprint

(RTTNews) - Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON), a global provider of total talent solutions, has acquired Alpha Consulting Group, a Tokyo-based recruitment firm serving a diverse client base from SMEs to multinational corporations in the IT Services, Technology, and Business Services sectors.

The acquisition marks Hudson RPO's entry into Japan—the second-largest market in APAC and the third-largest globally—and supports the company's localization strategy.

Global CEO Jake Zabkowicz stated that the acquisition aligns with Hudson RPO's strategy to expand through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, while enhancing its client base, geographic presence, and service capabilities. He highlighted the immediate access to ACG's client network in Japan and welcomed ACG's team to the company.

CEO Jeff Eberwein added that the move enables Hudson RPO to provide local, on-site support in Japan—a key hub for multinational companies—and positions the company as a truly global recruitment partner by completing its APAC coverage.

HSON currently trades at $9.01 or 1.06% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.