Markets
HSON

Hudson RPO Acquires Japan-Based Alpha Consulting To Expand APAC Footprint

July 24, 2025 — 03:42 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hudson Global, Inc. (HSON), a global provider of total talent solutions, has acquired Alpha Consulting Group, a Tokyo-based recruitment firm serving a diverse client base from SMEs to multinational corporations in the IT Services, Technology, and Business Services sectors.

The acquisition marks Hudson RPO's entry into Japan—the second-largest market in APAC and the third-largest globally—and supports the company's localization strategy.

Global CEO Jake Zabkowicz stated that the acquisition aligns with Hudson RPO's strategy to expand through organic growth and targeted acquisitions, while enhancing its client base, geographic presence, and service capabilities. He highlighted the immediate access to ACG's client network in Japan and welcomed ACG's team to the company.

CEO Jeff Eberwein added that the move enables Hudson RPO to provide local, on-site support in Japan—a key hub for multinational companies—and positions the company as a truly global recruitment partner by completing its APAC coverage.

HSON currently trades at $9.01 or 1.06% higher on the NasdaqGS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HSON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.