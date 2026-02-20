Markets
Hudbay Minerals Q4 Net Income Rises

February 20, 2026 — 06:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Hudbay Minerals (HBM, HBM.TO) reported fourth quarter net earnings attributable to owners of $128.0 million, or $0.32 per share compared to $21.2 million or $0.05 per share, last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $385.9 million from $257.3 million. Adjusted earnings attributable per share were $0.22 compared to $0.18.

Fourth quarter revenue was $732.9 million, up from $584.9 million in the same period of 2024.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, shares of Hudbay Minerals are down 4.41 percent to $23.64.

