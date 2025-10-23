HudBay Minerals (HBM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

In the latest close session, HudBay Minerals (HBM) was up +2.25% at $15.43. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.31%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the mining company had gained 6.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 4.14%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.16%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of HudBay Minerals in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 12, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 23.08% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $550.72 million, indicating a 13.37% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion, indicating changes of +72.92% and +11.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for HudBay Minerals. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% higher. HudBay Minerals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, HudBay Minerals is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 18.26. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.26.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 48, this industry ranks in the top 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HudBay Minerals Inc (HBM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.