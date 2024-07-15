HubSpot's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HUBS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for HubSpot.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $185,443, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $396,333.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $470.0 to $580.0 for HubSpot over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of HubSpot stands at 114.11, with a total volume reaching 99.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in HubSpot, situated within the strike price corridor from $470.0 to $580.0, throughout the last 30 days.

HubSpot Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.7 $11.7 $16.8 $530.00 $124.2K 102 0 HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.5 $11.8 $16.5 $530.00 $85.7K 102 90 HUBS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $17.2 $16.4 $16.4 $530.00 $57.6K 102 90 HUBS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $112.8 $109.5 $112.8 $580.00 $56.4K 74 0 HUBS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $26.8 $23.9 $25.8 $480.00 $41.2K 71 5

About HubSpot

HubSpot provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform referred to as the growth platform. The applications are available ala carte or packaged together. HubSpot's mission is to help companies grow better and has expanded from its initial focus on inbound marketing to embrace marketing, sales, and service more broadly. The company was founded in 2006, completed its initial public offering in 2014, and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

In light of the recent options history for HubSpot, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of HubSpot Trading volume stands at 556,436, with HUBS's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $475.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for HubSpot

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $565.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $650. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on HubSpot with a target price of $580. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Underweight rating for HubSpot, targeting a price of $460. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on HubSpot with a target price of $570.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

