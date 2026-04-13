HubSpot vs. AST SpaceMobile: Which Tech Stock Has More Upside?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS and AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS are high-growth, innovation-driven companies leveraging technology to disrupt their respective industries. HubSpot is increasingly focusing on collecting and enriching customers with extensive, unified data pulled from website visits, marketing e-mails, sales calls and more. The acquisition of Clearbit, a B2B data provider for marketing intelligence, has further accelerated its vision. The integration of Clearbit premier information pool with HubSpot AI has facilitated the development of more powerful, advanced and accurate AI capabilities. The adoption of advanced AI tools, such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights and ChatSpot, across its entire product suites and customer platform is driving more value to customers.



AST SpaceMobile is building the world’s first and only global cellular broadband network in space, accessible directly by standard smartphones (4G-LTE/5G devices) for commercial and government use, leveraging its extensive Intellectual Property and patent portfolio. The SpaceMobile service is provided by a constellation of high-powered, large phased-array satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) using low-band and mid-band spectrums controlled by Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in areas lacking terrestrial network coverage.



Let us delve a little deeper into the companies’ competitive dynamics to understand which of the two is relatively better placed in the industry.

The Case for HubSpot

HubSpot's AI, which includes cutting-edge features such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights, and ChatSpot, is driving more value to customers. HubSpot has integrated HubSpot AI across its entire product suites and customer platform, enabling users to leverage AI features at no additional cost. Pricing optimization and the transition to a seat pricing model are expected to drive customer growth. The seat pricing model lowers the barrier for customers to get started with HubSpot and mitigates pricing friction for upgrades. The model intends to encourage more clients to adopt HubSpot services and expand their usage over time. It is anticipated to lead to healthier customer cohorts and is expected to contribute positively to the company's growth over time.



The company is embedding generative AI into its CRM, marketing and sales automation tools. The buyout of Frame AI, an AI-powered conversation intelligence platform, has enabled HUBS to unify structured and unstructured data to transform conversations into actionable intelligence. The One HubSpot initiative is a key growth driver. In addition, HubSpot's App Marketplace offers a customer-centric solution by making it simple for companies to find and seamlessly connect the integrations to grow their businesses.



Although the introduction of a $20 per month marketing starter pack will help HubSpot attract new customers, the low-priced pack will likely dent the average sale revenue per customer growth rate, at least in the near term. Despite having limited features, the pack can lead to cannibalization of the premium products. Moreover, growing investments in data center infrastructure, sales & marketing and research & development continue to strain margins. Despite the increasing top line, mounting losses do not augur well for investor confidence. Reduced spend from small and medium-sized businesses amid a challenging business environment and macroeconomic headwinds remains a concern.

The Case for AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is slated to launch BlueBird 7, the first of its next-generation satellites, this week, following the successful introduction of BlueBird 6. Both BlueBird 6 and BlueBird 7 feature the largest commercial phased array in low Earth orbit (LEO) at nearly 2,400 square feet, reportedly marking a 3.5x increase in size over its predecessors with 10x data capacity. The upcoming BlueBird 7 satellite launch represents a pivotal near-term catalyst for AST SpaceMobile, as it moves closer to commercializing its direct-to-device satellite broadband network. The successful deployment could strengthen ASTS’ competitive positioning in a rapidly expanding space-based connectivity market. AST SpaceMobile is aiming to deploy about 45-60 satellites in orbit by the end of 2026. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of more than 3,800 patents and patent-pending claims worldwide for the direct-to-cell satellite ecosystem from space to Earth.



The SpaceMobile service is compatible with all major brands available in the market and connects directly to everyday mobile phones. It delivers broadband connectivity from space to unmodified mobile devices, providing a service to fill cellular coverage gaps in a differentiated approach compared to other space-based communication services. AST SpaceMobile has partnered with leading carriers, such as AT&T Inc. T and Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, to tap into a pre-existing pool of cell customers and raise funds to help build a worldwide satellite network. This has enhanced cellular coverage in the United States, essentially eliminating dead zones and empowering remote areas of the country with space-based connectivity.



However, unfavorable macroeconomic conditions, including rising inflation, higher interest rates, capital market volatility, tariff imposition and geopolitical conflicts, are negatively impacting the company’s operations. These have led to continued fluctuations in satellite material prices, resulting in increased capital costs and pressure on the company’s financial performance. In addition, AST SpaceMobile faces severe competition from existing and new industry leaders like SpaceX’s Starlink and Globalstar, which are developing satellite communications technology using LEO constellations. To combat such competitive pressure, ASTS has to continuously customize its network offerings, enhance the cost-effectiveness of its products and services and boost the satellite data networks, which increases operating costs and reduces margins.

How Do Zacks Estimates Compare for HUBS & ASTS?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HubSpot’s 2026 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 17.9%, while that for EPS implies a rise of 27%. The EPS estimates have trended up 7.3% over the past 60 days.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AST SpaceMobile’s 2026 sales implies year-over-year growth of 153%, while that of EPS suggests a rise of 25.4%. The EPS estimates have trended down 11.1% over the past 60 days.



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Price Performance & Valuation of HUBS & ASTS

Over the past year, HubSpot has plunged 63.6% compared with the industry’s decline of 2%. ASTS has gained 314.2% over the same period.



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HubSpot looks more attractive than ASTS from a valuation standpoint. Going by the price/sales ratio, HubSpot’s shares currently trade at 2.63 forward sales, lower than 106.36 for AST SpaceMobile.



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HUBS or ASTS: Which is a Better Pick?

HubSpot sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while AST SpaceMobile carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Both companies expect their earnings and revenues to improve in 2026. HubSpot is trading relatively more cheaply than AST SpaceMobile in terms of valuation metrics. An uptrend in estimate revisions further portrays bullish sentiments for HubSpot. With a superior Zacks Rank, HubSpot seems to have an edge over AST SpaceMobile and is therefore a better investment option at the moment.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.