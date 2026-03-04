HubSpot Rides on Holistic Growth Focus: Should You Take the Bait?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is increasingly focusing on collecting and enriching customers with extensive, unified data pulled from website visits, marketing e-mails, sales calls and more. The acquisition of Clearbit, a B2B data provider for marketing intelligence, has further accelerated its vision. The integration of Clearbit premier information pool with HubSpot AI has facilitated the development of more powerful, advanced and accurate AI capabilities.



HubSpot’s inbound marketing and sales applications enable businesses to easily reach, acquire and retain customers through traditional marketing tools like cold calls, print advertisements and e-mail. The company aims to deliver a world-class front-office platform by investing in anchor hubs and innovating new emerging hubs. The growing adoption of inbound applications has helped develop the marketing agency partner network. Management’s focus on integrating generative AI to drive innovation and add more value to customers has helped it to record steady top-line growth over the years.



HUBS’ Improved Cloud Capabilities Lend Support

The company remains focused on becoming a leading Customer Relationship Management provider. The core of HubSpot’s subscription-based cloud platform is its inbound database that captures user activity throughout the customer’s lifecycle. Subscribers of HubSpot’s SaaS applications use multiple channels like optimized search engine techniques, social media and targeted content through websites and blogs to fulfill customer needs. The platform's success is evident from the rapid growth in marketing customers. The growing adoption of inbound applications has helped develop the marketing agency partner network.



The company has significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base. The One HubSpot initiative is a key growth driver. In addition, HubSpot's App Marketplace offers a customer-centric solution by making it simple for companies to find and seamlessly connect the integrations to grow their businesses. As companies continue to prioritize a digital-first approach, it is likely to create more opportunities for developers to build new integrations that support every stage of the customer journey.



HubSpot has rolled out multiple updates to its Sales Hub product, including a low-priced Starter tier and improvement to its sales engagement tools to make them more affordable for growing sales teams. Moreover, the company has a sizeable customer base that uses its products for free. Given the growing effectiveness of its inbound applications and innovative product portfolio, we believe that many of these free customers will eventually choose to buy HubSpot Pro products for both their marketing and sales functions. This presents a significant top-line growth opportunity for the company and will likely boost its margins.

HUBS AI: A Key Growth Driver

HubSpot's AI, which includes cutting-edge features such as AI assistance, AI agents, AI insights, and ChatSpot, is driving more value to customers. HubSpot has integrated HubSpot AI across its entire product suites and customer platform, enabling users to leverage AI features at no additional cost. Pricing optimization and the transition to a seat pricing model are expected to drive customer growth. The seat pricing model lowers the barrier for customers to get started with HubSpot and mitigates pricing friction for upgrades. The model intends to encourage more clients to adopt HubSpot services and expand their usage over time. It is anticipated to lead to healthier customer cohorts and is expected to contribute positively to the company's growth over time.

Price Performance

HUBS shares have plunged 60.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 12.2%, lagging peers like Salesforce, Inc. CRM and Oracle Corporation ORCL. While Oracle declined 7.7%, Salesforce was down 32.8% during this period.

One-Year HUBS Stock Price Performance



Estimate Revision Trend

Earnings estimates for HubSpot for 2026 and 2027 have moved up 11.1% and 8.6%, respectively, to $12.27 and $15.09 over the past year. The positive estimate revisions depict that investors are bullish about the stock’s growth prospects.



End Note

HubSpot is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Pricing optimization in the company’s starter edition is leading to solid client additions in the lower end of the market. It has a significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base. HubSpot's App Marketplace offers a customer-centric solution by making it simple for companies to find and seamlessly connect the integrations to grow their businesses. A strong focus on AI incorporation across the product suite will likely bring long-term benefits. The positive earnings estimate revisions also endorse the company’s growth potential, although a below-par price performance is worrisome.



With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), HubSpot appears to be a solid investment proposition, and investors could profit if they bet on this stock for the long term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

