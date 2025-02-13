$HUBS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUBS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $384,548,661 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $HUBS:
$HUBS Insider Trading Activity
$HUBS insiders have traded $HUBS stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 76 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DHARMESH SHAH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $53,505,609.
- BRIAN HALLIGAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $22,099,660.
- KATHRYN BUEKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,075 shares for an estimated $7,748,767.
- YAMINI RANGAN (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,169 shares for an estimated $3,831,965.
- DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,770 shares for an estimated $1,125,601.
- LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $807,435.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$HUBS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of $HUBS stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 2,631,790 shares (+153.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,399,059,564
- INVESCO LTD. added 536,815 shares (+79.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $374,036,587
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 505,101 shares (+17.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $351,939,223
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 404,195 shares (-63.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $214,870,062
- FMR LLC added 352,764 shares (+9.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $245,795,372
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 305,395 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $162,347,982
- LAURION CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 282,825 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $150,349,770
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $HUBS on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.