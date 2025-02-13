$HUBS stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$HUBS stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $384,548,661 of trading volume.

$HUBS Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $HUBS:

$HUBS insiders have traded $HUBS stock on the open market 76 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 76 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HUBS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DHARMESH SHAH (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 54 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $53,505,609 .

. BRIAN HALLIGAN (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 34,000 shares for an estimated $22,099,660 .

. KATHRYN BUEKER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 12,075 shares for an estimated $7,748,767 .

. YAMINI RANGAN (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 6,169 shares for an estimated $3,831,965 .

. DAWSON ALYSSA HARVEY (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,770 shares for an estimated $1,125,601 .

. LORRIE M NORRINGTON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,144 shares for an estimated $807,435.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$HUBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 382 institutional investors add shares of $HUBS stock to their portfolio, and 406 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $HUBS on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.