HUBS Rides on Solid Subscriber Revenue Growth: Will it Sustain?

HubSpot, Inc. HUBS is witnessing solid user engagement in its customer relationship management platform, which is driving subscription-based revenues. In the fourth quarter, Subscription revenues rose to $829 million from $687.3 million, up 21% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $811.55 million. The company added more than 9,800 net new customers during the quarter, which increased the total customer count to 288,706, up 16% year over year.



HubSpot sells multiple software hubs, such as Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, Content Hub and Operations Hub, within its platform. The company is witnessing steady multi-hub adoption from enterprise customers in the premium market. Recent results suggest 62% of new Pro+ customers adopt multiple hubs at entry. It has a significant scope in cross-selling its products to the existing customer base.



HUBS has also undertaken pricing optimization and transformed into a seat pricing model. The seat pricing model lowers the barrier for customers to get started with HubSpot and mitigates pricing friction for upgrades. The model intends to encourage more clients to adopt HubSpot services and expand their usage over time. Seat expansion is driving average subscription revenues per customer, which increased 3% year over year to $11,700 in the fourth quarter.



In the fourth quarter, deals above $5,000 monthly recurring revenues grew 33%, while deals above $10,000 MRR grew 41%. Customers with more than 500 seats grew fivefold, reflecting strong enterprise adoption. HubSpot AI features are also gaining strong popularity.

How Are Competitors Faring?

In the CRM space, HubSpot faces competition from Salesforce, Inc. CRM, one of the world’s leading Customer Relationship Management companies. The company dominates the market due to its strong clientele. In the CRM business segment, Salesforce generated $10.7 billion in revenues from Subscription and Support services in the fourth quarter. Rapid digital transformation and the company’s sustained focus on aligning products with customer needs are driving the top line. Salesforce’s initiative to integrate AI across its portfolio will likely drive growth.



Microsoft Corporation MSFT is also seeing healthy demand trends in the Productivity & Business Processes segment, which includes the Office and Dynamics CRM businesses. In the December quarter, revenues from Microsoft’s Dynamic 365 surged 19% year over year. The Dynamic 365 is powered by Microsoft Copilot, which facilitates the generation of engaging content, key insights and summarizes customer experience. This significantly boosts the efficiency of customer service workers, enabling sellers to accurately identify and engage their target market.

HUBS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

HubSpot has declined 51.1% over the past year compared to the industry’s decline of 0.1%.



Going by the price/book ratio, the company's shares currently trade at 7.27 book value, higher than 4.43 of the industry average.



HUBS’ earnings estimate for 2026 and 2027 have improved 7.04% to $12.31 per share and 7.94% to $15.09 per share, respectively, over the past year.





HubSpot currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

