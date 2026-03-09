HUBG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hub Group, Inc. (Symbol: HUBG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.16, changing hands as low as $36.98 per share. Hub Group, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HUBG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HUBG's low point in its 52 week range is $30.75 per share, with $53.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.97.

