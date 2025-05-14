Hubexo Selects Dayforce for Comprehensive HR Transformation and Workforce Optimization

Hubexo selects Dayforce for comprehensive HR integration, enhancing workforce management across 25 countries with a unified HCM platform.

Dayforce, Inc. announced that Hubexo, a global construction data and technology company, has chosen Dayforce to unify its HR systems and enhance its people operations. As part of its digital transformation, which included restructuring into a single brand in October 2024, Hubexo aims to optimize its workforce and standardize processes using the Dayforce platform. This implementation will cover over 2,400 employees across 25 countries, providing tools for Time and Attendance, Reporting and Analytics, Compensation Management, and Performance Management. Hubexo's Chief People Officer, Lindi Teate, emphasized the importance of a comprehensive solution that aligns with the company's growth ambitions. Dayforce's Group VP, Nicole Bello, noted that the platform addresses the unique challenges faced by global organizations and helps improve decision-making with real-time data.

$DAY Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DAY stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAY stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE APRIL MCCLAIN DELANEY has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $65,000 on 04/28, 03/18.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$DAY Insider Trading Activity

$DAY insiders have traded $DAY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D OSSIP (Chairman and CEO) sold 858,697 shares for an estimated $68,309,346

SAMER ALKHARRAT (EVP, Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,439 shares for an estimated $320,959 .

. STEPHEN H. HOLDRIDGE (President, COO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $289,980 .

. WILLIAM EVERETT MCDONALD (EVP, CLO, & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,999 shares for an estimated $223,364.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $DAY stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$DAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DAY in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $DAY, check out Quiver Quantitative's $DAY forecast page.

LONDON, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dayforce



, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced that Hubexo, a global leader in construction data and technology, has selected Dayforce to consolidate its disparate HR systems, provide a single source of truth for its people operations, and deliver a best-in-class offering to colleagues around the world.





Hubexo will leverage the Dayforce™ platform, including Time and Attendance, Reporting and Analytics, Compensation Management, Performance Management, and Dayforce Co-Pilot, to develop and manage its growing team. Implementing Dayforce is part of a larger digital transformation at Hubexo, which restructured distinct companies under a unified brand and streamlined leadership team in October 2024. As part of this workforce transformation, the company wanted a comprehensive, global solution to optimise its workforce and standardise its people processes in a single cloud HCM platform.





"Hubexo has come together as one global team over the past year, and now is the right time to invest in a people platform that can match our ambitions," said Lindi Teate, Chief People Officer, Hubexo. "Dayforce is a truly global platform that offers ease of use for our colleagues and real-time data to improve decision making across the organisation. As we begin our journey as Hubexo, Dayforce stands out as a partner that can scale with us as we grow and help us to deliver exceptional value to our people."





Once fully implemented, the company expects that more than 2,400 Hubexo employees across 25 countries in Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific will be live on the Dayforce platform.





“Global organisations face unique challenges, from managing a disparate workforce to remaining compliant across multiple jurisdictions. That’s why companies like Hubexo choose Dayforce to deliver operational resiliency and simplicity at scale," said Nicole Bello, Group Vice President, EMEA, Dayforce, Inc. “By fully harnessing our AI-powered people platform, Hubexo is elevating their people processes to make work life better - and we’re proud to partner with them on this transformational journey.”





To learn more about Dayforce’s modern cloud HCM software, please visit



dayforce.com/uk



.







About Dayforce







Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit



dayforce.com



.







Media Contact







Nick de Pass







nick.depass@dayforce.com







(226) 972-5962



