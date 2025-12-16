HUBER RESEARCH PARTNERS Upgrades Thomson Reuters (TRI)

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, HUBER RESEARCH PARTNERS upgraded their outlook for Thomson Reuters (NasdaqGS:TRI) from Underweight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.28% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Thomson Reuters is $133.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $91.30 to a high of $165.17. The average price target represents an increase of 1.28% from its latest reported closing price of $131.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Thomson Reuters is 7,454MM, an increase of 1.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 761 funds or institutions reporting positions in Thomson Reuters. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRI is 0.47%, an increase of 11.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.30% to 402,158K shares. The put/call ratio of TRI is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Woodbridge holds 300,639K shares representing 67.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 300,593K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 10,215K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,188K shares , representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 383.05% over the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 6,112K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,147K shares , representing an increase of 15.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 25.08% over the last quarter.

Td Asset Management holds 4,631K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,681K shares , representing a decrease of 22.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRI by 39.98% over the last quarter.

TLT Family Holdco ULC holds 4,303K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

