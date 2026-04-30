Markets

Hubbell Revises Annual Outlook

April 30, 2026 — 09:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hubbell Incorporated (HUBA, HUBB), a maker of electrical and electronic products, on Thursday revised up its annual total sales growth outlook. In addition, the company has revised earnings guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects total sales growth of 8% to 11%, compared with the previous expectation of 7% to 9%.

Hubbell anticipates net income of $17.45 to $18 per share, compared with the earlier outlook of $17.30 to $18 per share.

Excluding items, the company anticipates earnings of $19.30 to $19.85 per share as against the prior guidance of $19.15 to $19.85 per share.

For fiscal 2025, Hubbell had reported net income of $16.54 per share, with adjusted profit of $18.21 per share, on sales of $5.844 billion.

HUBB was down by 6.42% at $511.01 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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