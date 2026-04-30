Hubbell Inc. Announces Climb In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBA) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $181.8 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $163.2 million, or $3.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Hubbell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.9 million or $3.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $1.516 billion from $1.365 billion last year.

Hubbell Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $181.8 Mln. vs. $163.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.41 vs. $3.03 last year. -Revenue: $1.516 Bln vs. $1.365 Bln last year.

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