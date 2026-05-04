Markets

Hubbell To Acquire NSI Industries For $3 Bln

May 04, 2026 — 08:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hubbell Inc. (HUBA, HUBB, HUBB), a manufacturer of high-quality electrical and utility solutions, on Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire NSI Industries for approximately $3 billion in cash, expanding its Electrical Solutions portfolio.

The transaction will be financed through a combination of cash on hand and debt. The purchase price values the business at around 15.5x anticipated 2026 EBITDA.

The company also expects the deal to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2026.

The deal is expected to close in mid-2026.

The acquisition is expected to enhance its product offerings and support growth across key areas such as industrial, data center, and network infrastructure applications.

NSI is projected to generate approximately $570 million in revenue in 2026.

NSI is a manufacturer of electrical fittings, connectors, components, and wire management products, serving industrial, infrastructure, and commercial markets.

In the pre-market trading, Hubbell is 0.08% higher at $508.80 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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