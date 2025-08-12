Markets
HUBB

Hubbell To Acquire DMC Power In $825 Mln All-Cash Deal

August 12, 2025 — 07:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Hubbell, Inc. (HUBB) announced Tuesday it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DMC Power, LLC, a portfolio company of Golden Gate Capital and a provider of connectors and tooling for utility substation and transmission markets, for $825 million in cash, subject to customary adjustments.

The proposed acquisition will be a complementary technology enhancement to Hubbell's Utility Solutions portfolio with attractive growth and margin profile aligned to megatrends in load growth, datacenter interconnection and aging infrastructure.

DMC Power is a designer and manufacturer of connector technology systems for high voltage power infrastructure with over 350 employees and two manufacturing facilities in Carson, CA and Olive Branch, MS, along with multiple distribution facilities located across North America.

The transaction is anticipated to close by the end of 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Hubbell plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and debt. The company expects the acquisition to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share in 2026. DMC Power anticipates 2026 revenue of approximately $130 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HUBB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.