Hub Group Inc. Q2 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $29.02 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $46.51 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $0.987 billion from $1.040 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.02 Mln. vs. $46.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $0.987 Bln vs. $1.040 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $2.05 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 bln to $4.3 bln

