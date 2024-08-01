News & Insights

Markets
HUBG

Hub Group Inc. Q2 Income Drops In Line With Estimates

August 01, 2024 — 11:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $29.02 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $46.51 million, or $0.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.1% to $0.987 billion from $1.040 billion last year.

Hub Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $29.02 Mln. vs. $46.51 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.47 vs. $0.72 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $0.987 Bln vs. $1.040 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $2.05 Full year revenue guidance: $4.0 bln to $4.3 bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUBG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.