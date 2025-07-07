HUB Cyber Security Ltd. Appoints Aviv Eyal as Head of New Digital Asset Infrastructure Division to Strengthen Cybersecurity Leadership

HUB Cyber Security appoints Aviv Eyal to lead its new Digital Asset Infrastructure Division, enhancing secure infrastructure for digital assets.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. has announced the appointment of Aviv Eyal as the head of its new Digital Asset Infrastructure Division, emphasizing the company's commitment to developing secure and scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. Eyal, who has over 20 years of experience in digital encryption and decentralized systems, will lead initiatives to enhance HUB's zero-trust architecture and secured data fabric. This division aims to provide modular building blocks for digital asset firms and banks, responding to increasing demand for compliant solutions in decentralized finance. The division will offer cutting-edge products, including AI-supervised identity systems, secure key management, and post-quantum encryption, reinforcing HUB's position in both regulated and decentralized markets. The company aims to facilitate the adoption of institutional Web3 infrastructure that is inherently secure and intelligent, furthering its mission to support a new digital era characterized by data sovereignty and decentralized identity.

The appointment of Aviv Eyal as Head of the new Digital Asset Infrastructure Division demonstrates HUB's strategic commitment to enhancing secure infrastructure for the decentralized economy.

The launch of this division addresses the growing demand for compliant, scalable solutions in decentralized finance, indicating strong market potential and alignment with industry needs.

Aviv Eyal's extensive experience in digital encryption and decentralized systems positions HUB to innovate and enhance its offerings in the digital asset space effectively.

The initiative expands HUBC's capabilities in high-compliance, AI-native cybersecurity, strengthening its leadership position in both traditional and decentralized domains.

Significant uncertainty regarding HUB's liquidity and capital resources, raising concerns about its ability to repay obligations.

The ongoing war between Israel and Hamas presents geopolitical risks that may negatively impact HUB's business operations and financial performance.

HUB is currently facing an internal investigation, which could lead to legal or regulatory issues affecting its reputation and operations.

What is the new role of Aviv Eyal at HUB Cyber Security?

Aviv Eyal has been appointed as Head of the Digital Asset Infrastructure Division at HUB.

What is the purpose of HUB's Digital Asset Infrastructure Division?

The division aims to develop secure, scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy and digital asset institutions.

How does HUB Cyber Security enhance its cybersecurity solutions?

HUB integrates AI supervision, programmable privacy, and post-quantum resilience into its cybersecurity offerings.

What products will the Digital Asset Infrastructure Division offer?

Products include AI-supervised identity systems, secure multiparty computation, and zero-knowledge proof compliance infrastructure.

How does HUB plan to support decentralized finance?

HUB's infrastructure is designed to meet the needs of decentralized finance through secure, compliant, and scalable solutions.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (



Nasdaq: HUBC



) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in zero-trust confidential computing, secured data fabric infrastructure and AI-native security orchestration, today announced the appointment of



Aviv Eyal as Head of its newly formed Digital Asset Infrastructure Division



.





This move reflects HUBC’s strategic commitment to advancing secure, scalable infrastructure for the decentralized economy. By expanding its platform to serve the next generation of digital asset institutions, HUBC is reinforcing its leadership in high-compliance, AI-native cybersecurity.





Aviv Eyal brings over 20 years of experience in digital encryption, information assurance and decentralized systems, with a proven track record designing secure, scalable digital asset infrastructure. He has led core innovation efforts at Spacemesh, Subnet, and other ventures focused on trust, privacy, and resilience at scale. At HUB, Aviv plays a central role in the development of our zero-trust architecture and secured data fabric, supporting the Company’s broader mission to deliver programmable, tamper-resistant infrastructure for regulated industries.





“This is a natural progression and evolution of our inherent architecture,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB. “We’re integrating programmable privacy, AI supervision, and quantum-secure capabilities into a single enterprise-grade platform. Aviv’s leadership accelerates that trajectory.”





The newly launched



Digital Asset Infrastructure Division



will deliver modular, secure building blocks for digital asset firms, banks, and sovereign entities. This initiative responds directly to the



growing demand from HUBC’s existing client base and customer pipeline



, who increasingly require compliant, scalable solutions to engage in decentralized finance, digital custody, and asset ecosystems. Product areas include:









Digital Trust Platforms: AI-Supervised Identity and Threat Detection Systems











Secure Multiparty Computation (MPC) for Custody and Key Management











Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Compliance Infrastructure











Programmable Frameworks for CBDC, DeFi, and Decentralized Enterprise Infrastructure











Post-Quantum Encryption Hardening Across All Layers













These capabilities will extend HUBC’s existing Secured Data Fabric platform – already deployed across banking, defence, and government sectors – into new high-growth verticals where decentralized operations and regulatory oversight must coexist.





“Institutional Web3 adoption demands infrastructure that is secure by design and intelligent by default,” said Eyal. “We’re building that foundation – where AI, compliance, and post-quantum resilience converge to enable trust at scale.”





HUBC’s mission is to power the backbone of a new digital era – one where data sovereignty, decentralized identity, and programmable risk controls define modern infrastructure. With its new Digital Asset Infrastructure Division, the Company strengthens its role as a core infrastructure provider across both traditional and decentralized domains.







About HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC)







HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB” or the “Company”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defence Forces. The Company is a global leader in secured data infrastructure, compliance technology, perpetual KYC services and confidential computing. Its Secured Data Fabric platform powers secure AI operations, compliance automation, and digital asset protection for financial institutions, governments, and regulated enterprises. HUB also specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The Company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances and a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. Hub’s Secured Data Fabric is a revolutionary product developed in partnership with its subsidiary, BlackSwan Technologies, that is emerging as a leader in highly secured data management and unification.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as “plan,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “outlook,” “estimate,” “future,” “forecast,” “project,” “continue,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “seem,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.





The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB’s liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel’s economy and HUB’s business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB’s strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB’s ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to cure and meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB’s securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (x) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.





Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.





All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the business combination or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







