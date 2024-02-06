News & Insights

Markets
HUDI

Huadi International Annual Net Profit Surges

February 06, 2024 — 09:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (HUDI), a maker of industrial stainless steel seamless pipes and tubes products, on Tuesday reported a surge in net profit for the full year, amidst an increase in revenue due to the end of COVID-19 control measures and a recovery in construction market.

For the full year, the company posted net income of $3.295 million or $0.23 per share, higher than the $1.948 million or $0.15 per share, reported last year.

Operating income stood at $3.110 million, compared with $2.352 million a year ago.

Revenue improved to $84.33 million from the previous year's $76.37 million in 2022.

The company said: "We were extending business in the domestic market in China. Our domestic sales increased over 13.8% year-over-year to $73.7 million which was offset by a slight decrease of 9.6%, year-over-year, of our international sales revenue."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HUDI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.