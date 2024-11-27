HTOO Buys 70% Stake in QIND, Expands Into Gas and Engineering Services

Fusion Fuel Green HTOO has completed the previously announced acquisition of a 70% stake in Quality Industrial Corp. (“QIND”) through a share exchange. This aligns with Fusion Fuel's strategy to build a full-service energy engineering business by integrating capabilities in both the traditional and clean energy sectors to meet the demands of the global power and utilities market.

Per the deal, HTOO will issue a combination of 19.99% of its ordinary shares, along with convertible preferred shares.

Strategic Benefits of the HTOO- QIND Deal

Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, QIND is an industrial company specializing in the energy sector. Its operating business, Al Shola Gas, caters to nearly 40,000 customers across the Middle East from its seven operating facilities. Al Shola Gas reported revenues of $11 million and net income of $1.8 million in 2023.

The combination of Fusion Fuel and QIND will not only help HTOO meet current market demand but also position it for long-term growth opportunities in the clean hydrogen sector.

The acquisition is anticipated to deliver significant synergies, particularly between Fusion Fuel's specialized hydrogen engineering services and QIND's competencies across the gas and utility value chain.

This acquisition will enable QIND to expand its offerings in the European markets, where demand for gas engineering expertise is consistently rising. It will also allow Fusion Fuel to extend its hydrogen engineering services in the Middle East, which is experiencing growing demand and investment in clean energy.

Earlier this month, Fusion Fuel’s Portuguese operating subsidiary filed for insolvency. Management is recalibrating its business strategy to better align with current market conditions. In this scenario, the company stated that it will focus on enhancing its hydrogen engineering and advisory offerings, where it is uniquely positioned to deliver high-value solutions with low capital expenditure and a highly scalable business model.

HTOO’s Price Performance

HTOO’s shares have lost 74.3% in the past year against the industry’s 24.2% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HTOO’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Fusion Fuel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Graham Corporation GHM, Federal Signal Corporation FSS and RBC Bearings Incorporated RBC. GHM sports Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while FSS and RBC have a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Graham Corporation has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 101.85%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GHM’s 2024 earnings is pinned at $1.03 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 145.2%. The company’s shares have gained 135.8% in a year.

Federal Signal has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSS’ 2024 earnings is pinned at $3.34 per share, which indicates year-over-year growth of 29.5%. The company’s shares have gained 40% in a year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RBC Bearings’ fiscal 2025 earnings is pegged at $9.80 per share. The company has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.5%. RBC’s shares have gained 37.5% in a year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Graham Corporation (GHM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.