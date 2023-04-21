Best for Long-Term International Travel Insurance

Planning a trip? The last thing you want is to get stuck with a hefty bill if something goes wrong. The best travel insurance companies provide coverage for emergency medical costs, trip cancellation, evacuations and other potentially costly issues.

HTH Travel Insurance (also called HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance) is a reliable travel insurance provider offering three main plans and a range of benefits. This might be the right travel insurer for you if you’re heading out on a long-term journey or want the highest coverage limits.

HTH Travel Insurance stands out for its long-term plans. The Xplorer and Navigator plans are designed for expats, international students, missionaries and other travelers who plan on spending three or more months abroad. This HTH Travel Insurance review will guide you through the policies, pros and cons of HTH insurance to help you decide if it’s right for your trip.

HTH Travel Insurance Pros and Cons

So, what is insurance? Do you need to buy it before you travel?

Some countries, but not all, require that you have travel insurance before you arrive. That said, it’s the only way to protect yourself from unexpected costs on your trip. The best travel insurance plans cover medical costs and other emergencies. Like having the best travel credit cards, traveling with insurance will help you to save money and provide peace of mind in case anything goes wrong.

HTH Travel Insurance is a good option for long trips, but it might not be the best insurer for everyone. Here’s a quick look at what you should expect from your plan.

Pros

Impressive coverage limits for medical expenses

Physician community that expands over 180 countries

Access to health services worldwide via the mPassport app

Offers insurance coverage for expatriates

Cons

Some plans require travelers to have an existing primary health plan

12-hour delay required for baggage delay coverage

Pros explained

Impressive coverage limits for medical expenses

Even the most affordable HTH Travel Insurance plan offers extensive coverage for medical emergencies. With TripProtector Economy, you get up to $75,000 in emergency medical coverage. TripProtector Classic offers up to $250,000, and TripProtector Preferred has up to $500,000.

That coverage is nearly triple the amount offered by other travel insurance providers. It provides security that you won’t have to pay out of pocket for an unexpected sickness or injury.

Physician community that expands over 180 countries

HTH Worldwide Insurance has a physician network that extends to almost every popular tourist destination. You can find a network physician in over 180 countries.

Access to health services worldwide via the mPassport app

HTH Worldwide has an intuitive app that policyholders can use to find a network doctor, file a claim or learn more about their plan. The app is specially designed for long-term travelers who need to access health services in the country they’re staying in.

One unique feature of the mPassport app is its drug comparison and translation tool. You can look up any medication on the app and see an English translation, plus comparable drugs offered in the U.S. The app also has tools to search for nearby doctors and hospitals and store your electronic ID card.

Offers insurance coverage for expatriates

HTH Worldwide is one of the few travel insurance providers that offer specialized insurance for expatriates. The Xplorer and Navigator plans are long-term health coverage options for business travelers, students, military members and anyone who travels for months at a time.

With these plans, you pay a monthly premium while you’re abroad. Coverage includes medical evacuations, physician costs, accidental death and repatriation coverage for your beneficiaries.

Cons explained

Some plans require travelers to have an existing primary health plan

HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance offers affordable single-trip plans. To get the best rates for those policies, you must have your own health insurance plan at home. HTH offers a single-trip plan for travelers without primary health insurance, but it has limitations for preexisting conditions.

12-hour delay required for baggage delay coverage

Baggage delay coverage is a common benefit of most travel insurance plans. It covers the costs of a baggage delay, like forwarding your bags or replacing the items you need.

All three HTH Travel Insurance plans include baggage delay coverage. But your baggage has to be delayed for a minimum amount of time before you can access that coverage — with TravelProtector Economy, only a 24-hour delay is covered. The other two plans cover delays of at least 12 hours. That’s a longer wait period than what other insurance plans offer.

HTH Travel Insurance Plans

HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance offers three base plans: Economy, Classic and Preferred. In addition, it provides a range of policies tailored to individual travelers’ needs.

Finding the right plan for your trip is crucial. A great travel insurance policy will help you save money and avoid stress while traveling, but the wrong plan could be an unnecessary cost. Look into HTH Worldwide’s insurance options to decide which is best for your trip.

Single Trip

Although HTH Worldwide is most popular with long-term travelers, it also offers two quick-trip plans. However, these plans don’t come with the baggage delay coverage, trip interruption and other benefits of the TripProtector plans. These are strictly travel medical insurance.

The single-trip option for travelers with primary health insurance is an affordable policy that provides medical coverage for the length of your trip. You’ll choose your maximum coverage amount (between $50,000 and $1 million) and your deductible (between $0 and $500).

The single-trip option for travelers without primary health insurance offers those same choices but has some limitations, like a 180-day exclusion for pre-existing conditions.

Multi-Trip

You can adapt HTH Worldwide TripProtector Preferred, Classic and Economy for multiple trips within the same year. Consult an HTH Insurance agent about your upcoming trips to find the right plan. HTH Worldwide’s expatriate insurance might be a better option if you take multiple long-term trips within the year.

Expatriate

HTH Worldwide offers two expatriate health insurance plans:

Xplorer plan. This is the best option for families or individuals who’ll be overseas for at least three months within a single year. Xplorer is a health insurance plan, but you can add more benefits, such as baggage coverage.

Navigator plan. The Navigator plan is an expatriate health insurance option designed for military professionals, business travelers, students and other expatriates who spend more than four months out of the year abroad.

Group

You can modify any of HTH’s three primary plans for families and groups. These plans allow you to choose your deductible and come with some decent benefits, including baggage loss coverage of up to $2,000 per person.

HTH Worldwide is not the cheapest option for large groups of travelers. Depending on your trip’s length and cost, a family insurance plan’s total cost may be $1,000 or more. Talk with an HTH insurance agent for a more detailed cost estimate.

Trip Protection

HTH Worldwide TripProtector plans offer comprehensive trip insurance. These plans aren’t the most budget-friendly on the market, but they offer extensive coverage for medical costs, baggage delays or loss, cancellation and more. An HTH TripProtector plan might be the right insurance option if you want full-service trip protection.

HTH Travel Insurance Pricing

The exact cost of your HTH Travel Insurance premium depends on several factors, including:

Number of travelers and their ages

Destination country/countries

Length of trip

Total cost of the trip

Pre-existing health conditions

Note that TripProtector Economy, HTH’s most affordable plan option, is only available for trips under $5,000. The other two plans are available for single or multiple trips of any length.

According to most HTH Travel Insurance reviews, this isn’t the cheapest travel insurance provider on the market. Our sample quotes showed that premiums are on par with comparable plans, if not slightly more expensive. But those prices might be worth it if you value high coverage limits and various benefits.

HTH Travel Insurance Financial Stability

HTH Travel Insurance has an A- rating (excellent) from AM Best.

Do financial strength ratings affect your insurance policy? Not necessarily. But they show how stable a company is, which means you shouldn’t expect any dramatic price changes or plan cancellations in the near future.

HTH Travel Insurance Accessibility

HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance is well-rated across multiple review platforms for its accessibility. This insurer makes it easy to get a quote and buy a plan. In addition, its claims filing process is straightforward and generally quick compared to other insurance providers.

Availability

HTH Worldwide is available nationwide. Its global network of physicians is available in over 180 countries.

Contact information

There are a few ways to contact HTH’s customer service. You can get a fast quote and browse plans on the HTH official website. HTH also has two 24/7 customer helplines to answer questions or file a claim.

You may also file claims through email. All the necessary documentation for filing a claim is available on the HTH website.

User experience

HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance reviews report a generally easy user experience. The mPassport app is well-rated and easy to navigate. There are some HTH Travel Insurance complaints that refer to the claims filing process, but that is standard for the industry.

HTH Travel Insurance Customer Satisfaction

Most customer reviews of HTH Travel Insurance report high customer satisfaction. Because HTH Worldwide is a smaller insurance company, most claims are processed fairly quickly, and customer service agents are very responsive. However, according to a few complaints, some customers feel that the claims filing process could be easier.

HTH Travel Insurance FAQ

What doesn't HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance cover?

Unfortunately, HTH Travel Insurance does not cover medical costs or evacuations related to COVID-19. It also excludes coverage for injuries caused by intoxication, dangerous sports or mental illness.

How can I file a travel insurance claim with HTH Worldwide?

You can file an HTH Travel Insurance claim over the phone or through email. You'll find forms for each claim type on the official HTH website.

Which is the best HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance plan?

What you feel is the best plan depends on your travel needs. For example, HTH Travel Insurance is best rated for its expatriate health insurance plans, but a single-trip option might be the right plan for you, especially if you want high coverage limits.

How We Evaluated HTH Travel Insurance

For this HTH Travel Insurance review, we compared HTH Worldwide to other insurers based on a few critical factors, including:

Range of plans and add-on options

Pricing

Customer satisfaction and complaints

Accessibility

Coverage limits

Claims filing process

Group, family and multi-trip options

Summary of Money’s HTH Travel Insurance Review

There are plenty of ways to save money while you’re traveling. Booking your flights and hotels through the best travel booking sites, choosing the cheapest dates and paying with the best travel rewards credit cards will help you cut costs. But when it comes to emergencies and cancellations, a great travel insurance plan is the only way to avoid high expenses.

HTH Worldwide is a good insurance provider for most travelers. It has super high coverage limits and flexible deductibles. All things considered, this travel insurance stands out for its expatriate options and is an excellent choice for long-term trips. If you plan on traveling for multiple months per year, HTH Travel Insurance may be your best choice.

