HTH Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Hilltop Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HTH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.40, changing hands as high as $30.52 per share. Hilltop Holdings, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.78 per share, with $34.865 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.49.

