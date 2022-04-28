HTGC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Hercules Technology Growth Capital (Symbol: HTGC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.27, changing hands as low as $16.95 per share. Hercules Technology Growth Capital shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTGC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTGC's low point in its 52 week range is $15.9106 per share, with $19.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $16.94.

