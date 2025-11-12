HTC Corp. Turns To Profit In Q3, Despite Weak Revenues; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - HTC Corp. (HTCCY), a Taiwanese consumer electronics firm, reported Wednesday a significant profit in the third quarter, compared to prior year's loss, despite weak revenues.

In Taiwan, HTC shares closed Wednesday's trading at NT$51.70, up 10%.

In the quarter, net income attributable to owners of the parent was NT$3.24 billion, compared to loss of NT$881.60 million last year. Earnings per share were NT$3.85, compared to loss of NT$1.06 a year ago.

The results reflected total non-operating income of NT$4.33 billion, compared to last year's income of NT$249.61 million.

Operating loss was NT$853.95 million, narrower than last year's loss of NT$1.13 billion.

The third-quarter operating revenue declined to NT$716.37 million from NT$773.87 million a year ago.

