HSIC Stock Set to Benefit From Henry Schein One's Workflow Launch

Henry Schein’s HSIC dental software business, Henry Schein One, has unveiled natively embedded AI and automation workflows at the 2025 Greater New York Dental Meeting. This includes Voice Notes, which helps practices close revenue gaps through clean claims and modernize more effectively.

The latest development follows closely after its announcement of a partnership with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) last month, wherein the companies will integrate AWS’ generative AI (GenAI) technologies across the Henry Schein One platform — including Dentrix, Dentrix Ascend and Dentally — to usher in a new era of AI-powered dentistry.

HSIC Stock’s Likely Trend Following the News

Since the Nov. 25 announcement, HSIC shares have fallen 1.2%, closing at $74.57 on Friday. On a promising note, Henry Schein One uniquely connects every part of the dental journey —from forms and eligibility to imaging, treatment planning, documentation and claims — to monitor practice performance and protect profits. Management noted that the aim is not piecemeal AI and automation but a natively embedded AI with a purpose. Accordingly, we expect the news to help support a rebound in the stock’s movement.

Henry Schein has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion at present. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) are expected to grow 3.6% over 2024. It has delivered an earnings beat of 1.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.

More on Henry Schein One’s New Development

The company’s newly launched Forms workflow captures insurance data from a simple photo of the patient’s card, making record entry faster and more accurate. Eligibility Pro pulls real-time benefits from insurance portals and adds the coverage details to the patient’s record, ensuring teams have accurate information before the appointment starts.



Once the patient is in the chair, Detect AI, powered by VideaHealth, supports more confident diagnoses. Its FDA-cleared algorithms identify caries and bone loss directly on X-rays, helping patients clearly understand clinical findings and treatment recommendations. The new Detect AI Impact Panel builds on this by increasing patient understanding, trust and ultimately treatment acceptance.

The new Voice Notes maps chairside conversations into accurate clinical records using generative AI to transcribe and summarize in real time. This reduces administrative burden and frees teams to focus on patient care.

The new Phones feature ties patient communication directly to the record, giving teams instant context to answer questions confidently. Rounding out the latest workflow enhancements is Claire — the company’s multilingual 24/7 support assistant available by chat or phone.

Industry Prospects Favoring HSIC

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the Global AI-Powered Dental Workflow Platforms market wasvalued at$415.8 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% through 2032. Key factors fueling the market’s growth are the increasing integration of AI across dental imaging, diagnostics and treatment planning, enhancing accuracy, efficiency and patient outcomes in modern dental practices.

Other Developments at Henry Schein

Henry Schein released its third-quarter 2025 earnings last month, with total net sales of $3.3 billion reflecting 5.2% year-over-year growth. Each reportable segment posted accelerating sales growth, including solid market share gains in the distribution businesses. The company also announced value creation initiatives expected to generate more than $200 million of operating income improvement over the next few years.

HSIC Stock Price Performance

Over the past month, shares of HSIC have rallied 15.4% compared with the industry’s 7.9% growth.

HSIC’s Zacks Rank and Top Picks

Henry Schein currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Boston Scientific BSX and Medtronic MDT. While Globus Medical sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Boston Scientific and Medtronic each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Globus Medical’sEPS have increased 11.8% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 8.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 1.1%. GMED’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 16.2%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 49.4%.

Boston Scientific’s shares have jumped 12.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 EPS have increased by 1 cent to $3.04 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 7.4%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 5.6%.

Estimates for MDT’s fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.65 have increased 0.5% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 21.7% in the past year against the industry’s 0.1% fall. MDT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.7%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 3.8%.

