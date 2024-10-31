HSC Resources Group Revamps Board and Committees

Windmill Group Ltd. (HK:1850) has released an update.

HSC Resources Group Limited has announced key changes in its board and committee compositions, effective October 31, 2024. Notably, Ms. Mak Suet Man has resigned as an Independent Non-executive Director, while new appointments include Ms. Chau Ngai Mo to the Remuneration and Nomination Committees, and Mr. Fu Wing Kwok Ewing as Chairman of the Audit Committee. These strategic shifts are poised to influence the company’s governance and operational oversight.

