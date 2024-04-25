HSBC Upgrades United Parcel Service (UPS)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.26% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for United Parcel Service is 161.67. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.26% from its latest reported closing price of 146.62.

The projected annual revenue for United Parcel Service is 103,068MM, an increase of 14.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 12.74.

United Parcel Service Declares $1.63 Dividend

On January 30, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share ($6.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 20, 2024 received the payment on March 8, 2024. Previously, the company paid $1.62 per share.

The current dividend yield is 1.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,353 funds or institutions reporting positions in United Parcel Service. This is an increase of 35 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UPS is 0.50%, an increase of 8.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 589,939K shares. The put/call ratio of UPS is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,496K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,905K shares , representing an increase of 10.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 2.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,671K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,529K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 9.29% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,153K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,677K shares , representing an increase of 46.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 74.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,669K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,380K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 9.41% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 15,829K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,890K shares , representing a decrease of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UPS by 10.71% over the last quarter.

United Parcel Service Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

UPS, one of the world's largest package delivery companies with 2019 revenue of $74 billion, provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company's more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to being a steward of the environment and positively contributing to the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

