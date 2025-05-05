HSBC Upgrades Twilio (WBAG:TWLO)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Twilio (WBAG:TWLO) from Reduce to Hold.

There are 1,255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Twilio. This is an increase of 181 owner(s) or 16.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWLO is 0.25%, an increase of 17.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.79% to 129,333K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,340K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares , representing a decrease of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 54.15% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,516K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,618K shares , representing a decrease of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 57.31% over the last quarter.

Sachem Head Capital Management holds 3,295K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,263K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 399K shares , representing an increase of 87.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TWLO by 1,174.79% over the last quarter.

Jericho Capital Asset Management holds 2,787K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

