HSBC Upgrades Trane Technologies (TT)

Fintel reports that on April 25, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.37% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Trane Technologies is $398.24/share. The forecasts range from a low of $239.71 to a high of $498.75. The average price target represents an increase of 14.37% from its latest reported closing price of $348.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Trane Technologies is 17,465MM, a decrease of 11.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,640 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trane Technologies. This is an increase of 102 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TT is 0.38%, an increase of 3,845.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.61% to 224,807K shares. The put/call ratio of TT is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 14,314K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,658K shares , representing a decrease of 9.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 14.88% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,046K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,148K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 7.70% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,091K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,911K shares , representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 7.36% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,775K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,639K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 6.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,343K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,213K shares , representing an increase of 3.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TT by 1.24% over the last quarter.

Trane Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through its strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and its portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, company brings efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation.

