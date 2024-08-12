HSBC Upgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (LSE:0LCX)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Take-Two Interactive Software (LSE:0LCX) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.21% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Take-Two Interactive Software is 181.60 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 142.21 GBX to a high of 217.75 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 26.21% from its latest reported closing price of 143.89 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Take-Two Interactive Software is 7,875MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,584 funds or institutions reporting positions in Take-Two Interactive Software. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0LCX is 0.28%, an increase of 12.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.59% to 194,559K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Public Investment Fund holds 11,415K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 7,241K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,089K shares , representing an increase of 2.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LCX by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,189K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,458K shares , representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LCX by 84.65% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 5,791K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,240K shares , representing a decrease of 25.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LCX by 33.36% over the last quarter.

Tiger Global Management holds 5,644K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,156K shares , representing an increase of 8.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0LCX by 22.44% over the last quarter.

