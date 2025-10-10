HSBC Upgrades Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.07% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Synchrony Financial is $83.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.07% from its latest reported closing price of $70.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Synchrony Financial is 17,297MM, an increase of 88.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,728 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synchrony Financial. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYF is 0.26%, an increase of 13.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.50% to 460,487K shares. The put/call ratio of SYF is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 39,335K shares representing 10.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,385K shares , representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 12.96% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 20,738K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,595K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,101K shares , representing an increase of 25.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 53.68% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,247K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,287K shares , representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYF by 12.11% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 11,083K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

