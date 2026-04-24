HSBC Upgrades Southwest Airlines (LUV)

Fintel reports that on April 24, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.59% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Southwest Airlines is $45.21/share. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $60.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.59% from its latest reported closing price of $39.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Southwest Airlines is 30,649MM, an increase of 6.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.54.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Southwest Airlines. This is an decrease of 531 owner(s) or 38.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LUV is 0.11%, an increase of 36.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 20.32% to 483,699K shares. The put/call ratio of LUV is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Elliott Investment Management holds 51,128K shares representing 10.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 47,392K shares representing 9.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47,996K shares , representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 26.40% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 40,201K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,488K shares , representing an increase of 6.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 36.65% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 17,166K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,576K shares , representing a decrease of 8.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 38.60% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 16,624K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,897K shares , representing an increase of 46.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LUV by 143.87% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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