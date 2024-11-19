HSBC Upgrades QuantumScape (QS)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.80% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for QuantumScape is $6.03/share. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 21.80% from its latest reported closing price of $4.95 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for QuantumScape is 3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 531 funds or institutions reporting positions in QuantumScape. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QS is 0.09%, an increase of 0.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 139,545K shares. The put/call ratio of QS is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 15,453K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,713K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 6.60% over the last quarter.

Capricorn Investment Group holds 14,795K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,334K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,081K shares , representing an increase of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 22.03% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,393K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,226K shares , representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QS by 16.28% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,854K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,635K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QS by 12.02% over the last quarter.

QuantumScape Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination in the automotive sector. Kensington is sponsored by Kensington Capital Partners LLC and the management team of Justin Mirro, Bob Remenar, Simon Boag and Daniel Huber. Kensington is also supported by a board of independent directors including Tom LaSorda, Anders Pettersson, Mitch Quain, Don Runkle and Matt Simoncini. The Kensington team has completed over 70 automotive transactions and has over 300 years of combined experience leading some of the largest automotive companies in the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.