HSBC Upgrades Prosus (PRX)

Fintel reports that on August 27, 2023, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Prosus (PRX) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.10% Upside

As of August 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prosus is 91.98. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $119.70. The average price target represents an increase of 47.10% from its latest reported closing price of 62.53.

The projected annual revenue for Prosus is 9,452MM, an increase of 63.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.68.

Prosus Maintains 0.22% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.22%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 559 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosus. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PRX is 0.87%, a decrease of 6.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.30% to 132,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 17,337K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,777K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,542K shares, representing an increase of 74.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PRX by 61.49% over the last quarter.

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 6,295K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 5,849K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,926K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRX by 9.18% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,610K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,680K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PRX by 11.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

