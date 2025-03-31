HSBC Upgrades PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

Fintel reports that on March 31, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.80% Upside

As of March 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for PNC Financial Services Group is $221.12/share. The forecasts range from a low of $183.94 to a high of $269.85. The average price target represents an increase of 25.80% from its latest reported closing price of $175.77 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PNC Financial Services Group is 24,390MM, an increase of 17.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,683 funds or institutions reporting positions in PNC Financial Services Group. This is an increase of 182 owner(s) or 7.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNC is 0.36%, an increase of 22.31%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.81% to 414,210K shares. The put/call ratio of PNC is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,424K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,605K shares , representing a decrease of 1.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 1.33% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,210K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,583K shares , representing a decrease of 19.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 14.50% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 10,835K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,286K shares , representing an increase of 5.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 81.75% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,740K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,411K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 1.83% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 10,375K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,409K shares , representing a decrease of 19.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNC by 13.71% over the last quarter.

PNC Financial Services Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.