HSBC Upgrades Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (MS.PRO)

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2024, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock (NYSE:MS.PRO) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS.PRO is 0.42%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 10,664K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 4,720K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,928K shares , representing a decrease of 4.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRO by 4.90% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 2,156K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRO by 1.01% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 1,022K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,082K shares , representing a decrease of 5.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRO by 4.32% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 616K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRO by 0.12% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 569K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 603K shares , representing a decrease of 5.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS.PRO by 6.52% over the last quarter.

