HSBC Upgrades Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Marvell Technology (NasdaqGS:MRVL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.99% Downside

As of May 13, 2026, the average one-year price target for Marvell Technology is $131.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $215.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 32.99% from its latest reported closing price of $196.33 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Marvell Technology is 8,039MM, a decrease of 1.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.98, a decrease of 12.80% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,569 funds or institutions reporting positions in Marvell Technology. This is an decrease of 435 owner(s) or 21.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRVL is 0.27%, an increase of 25.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.02% to 777,363K shares. The put/call ratio of MRVL is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 39,105K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 33,218K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

Ameriprise Financial holds 20,845K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,147K shares , representing an increase of 17.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 73.13% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,585K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,108K shares , representing an increase of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 34.73% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 11,369K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,551K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRVL by 14.52% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.