HSBC Upgrades Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Fintel reports that on March 30, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.09% Upside

As of March 26, 2026, the average one-year price target for Carnival Corporation is $37.27/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 54.09% from its latest reported closing price of $24.19 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Carnival Corporation is 36,205MM, an increase of 34.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.15, a decrease of 11.91% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,136 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carnival Corporation. This is an decrease of 583 owner(s) or 33.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCL is 0.15%, an increase of 28.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.92% to 865,109K shares. The put/call ratio of CCL is 1.03, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Causeway Capital Management holds 33,945K shares representing 2.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,912K shares , representing an increase of 5.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 17.05% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 29,450K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,767K shares , representing an increase of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 44.22% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 29,126K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,110K shares , representing a decrease of 23.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 10.91% over the last quarter.

Nuveen holds 26,730K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,365K shares , representing an increase of 1.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 6.25% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,031K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,930K shares , representing a decrease of 14.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCL by 3.30% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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