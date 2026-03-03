HSBC Upgrades Block (XYZ)

Fintel reports that on March 3, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Block (NYSE:XYZ) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.63% Upside

As of February 24, 2026, the average one-year price target for Block is $84.19/share. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 30.63% from its latest reported closing price of $64.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Block is 27,092MM, an increase of 11.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,217 funds or institutions reporting positions in Block. This is an decrease of 432 owner(s) or 26.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XYZ is 0.24%, an increase of 14.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.93% to 448,982K shares. The put/call ratio of XYZ is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 43,093K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,031K shares , representing a decrease of 11.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 18.56% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 16,023K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,296K shares , representing an increase of 29.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 27.19% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 14,407K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,339K shares , representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 12.44% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 9,876K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,655K shares , representing a decrease of 18.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XYZ by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 7,522K shares representing 1.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,723K shares , representing a decrease of 2.67%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.