HSBC Upgrades Align Technology (ALGN)

Fintel reports that on February 9, 2026, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Align Technology (NasdaqGS:ALGN) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.28% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is $187.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $235.82. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.28% from its latest reported closing price of $187.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is 4,651MM, an increase of 15.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,206 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an decrease of 238 owner(s) or 16.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.15%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.14% to 77,065K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 3,050K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,617K shares , representing an increase of 46.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 16.94% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,256K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 21.58% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,227K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 21.63% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,215K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares , representing a decrease of 1.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 4.97% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,935K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,951K shares , representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 5.00% over the last quarter.

