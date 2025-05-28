HSBC Upgrades Advanced Micro Devices (BIT:1AMD)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2025, HSBC upgraded their outlook for Advanced Micro Devices (BIT:1AMD) from Reduce to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.92% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Advanced Micro Devices is €120.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of €62.44 to a high of €185.47. The average price target represents an increase of 18.92% from its latest reported closing price of €101.58 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Advanced Micro Devices is 33,078MM, an increase of 19.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,589 funds or institutions reporting positions in Advanced Micro Devices. This is an decrease of 166 owner(s) or 4.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1AMD is 0.46%, an increase of 5.27%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.64% to 1,161,275K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51,182K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,848K shares , representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMD by 10.69% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 45,027K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,928K shares , representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMD by 10.98% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 36,176K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,079K shares , representing an increase of 3.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMD by 11.06% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 32,918K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,432K shares , representing an increase of 4.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMD by 28.80% over the last quarter.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 21,364K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,401K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1AMD by 6.77% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.