HSBC Sells UK Private Client Trust Arm Under Business Simplifying Plan

HSBC Holdings’ HSBC U.K. division, HSBC UK Bank plc, has announced the sale of its private client trust business – HSBC Trust Company (UK) Limited – to Ludlow Trust. The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Employees of HSBC Trust Company have joined the expanded Ludlow Trust group. The name of the firm has been changed to Ludlow Trust Company (Southampton) Ltd.



Matthew Wickers, CEO of Ludlow Trust, said, “This latest opportunity underscores our commitment to growth and excellence in the UK trust market. We are pleased to welcome the talented staff and valued clients of HSBC Trust Company into the Ludlow group.”



James Hewitson, CEO of HSBC Trust Company UK noted, “I’m pleased to have reached agreement with Ludlow Trust to acquire HSBC Trust Company, a move which will provide customers with stability and expert service for years to come. The decision reflects HSBC’s strategic focus on simplifying the business. We will work closely with Ludlow Trust over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition for customers and colleagues.”

Details of HSBC’s Business Simplifying Effort

HSBC announced the business simplifying plan in October 2024 and realigned its business segments as part of this effort. Further, in sync with its effort, the company announced the winding down of its investment banking activities in the U.K., Europe and the United States, and divestitures of its French life insurance arm, HSBC Assurances Vie (France) and private banking business in Germany. It also announced the sale of its business in South Africa.



Driven by these restructuring initiatives, the company targets to achieve almost $1.5 billion of annualized savings by 2026-end. To implement the plan, HSBC will likely incur nearly $1.8 billion in total severance and other upfront charges by the end of next year. The bank also intends to reallocate an additional approximately $1.5 billion of costs from non-strategic activities to priority growth areas over the medium term.



In the past couple of years, HSBC has completed the sale of its businesses in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Greece, Russia, Argentina and Armenia, as well as the retail banking operations in France and Mauritius.



Driven by these initiatives, HSBC was able to control expenses in the past. Nonetheless, costs are likely to remain high in the near term, given the company’s focus on growing market share in the U.K. and Asia, as well as strengthening global digital capabilities. HSBC expects target-based operating expenses to increase 3% year over year in 2025.



In the past three months, shares of HSBC have rallied 14.2% on the NYSE, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.1%.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, HSBC carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).

Similar Moves by Other Finance Stocks

Last week, BlackRock BLK completed the acquisition of Preqin, a premier independent provider of private markets data. This solidifies the company’s private markets capabilities by integrating investments, technology and data across the entire portfolio.



Preqin will expand BLK’s technology offerings, ensuring clients can continue using the former with the same level of expertise. It will remain a standalone solution, while joint customers will immediately benefit from product integrations like access to Preqin benchmarks within Aladdin.



In February, Navient NAVI completed the divestiture of its Government Services business (“NGS”) to Gallant Capital Partners.



NGS includes Navient Business Processing Group, Duncan Solutions, Gila (D.B.A. Municipal Services Bureau), Pioneer Credit Recovery and Navient BPO. As part of the deal, around 1,200 employees were transferred to Gallant Capital, and NAVI fully exited the business processing solution space.

