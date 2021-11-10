HSBC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of HSBC Holdings plc (Symbol: HSBC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.94, changing hands as low as $28.87 per share. HSBC Holdings plc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSBC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSBC's low point in its 52 week range is $24.22 per share, with $32.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.91.

