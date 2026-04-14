HSBC Launches TDS in U.S., Boosts Digital Payments & Global Liquidity

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC has introduced its Tokenized Deposit Service (TDS) in the United States to enable faster and smoother money transfers using blockchain technology. The move represents the bank’s strong push to expand its digital payments capabilities and modernize global liquidity management.



The service is offered to eligible corporate and institutional clients of HSBC in the United States, subject to necessary approvals, documentation and onboarding procedures.



By combining traditional banking with blockchain infrastructure, HSBC aims to deliver faster and more transparent transactions while maintaining regulatory compliance. The integration with existing banking and treasury systems enables smooth adoption and ensures continuity in operations.

Key Features of HSBC’s TDS

The service significantly improves liquidity and operational efficiency by allowing companies to move funds instantly, both domestically and across borders, from treasury centers to subsidiaries on a 24*7 basis. This supports more efficient working capital management by allowing companies to optimize cash allocation, improve fund visibility across entities and ensure smoother liquidity movement.



As a result, companies can maintain better control over cash positions and quickly address funding requirements. At the same time, automation reduces manual processes and streamlines treasury operations, lowers transaction delays and enhances overall efficiency.



This service is already available in countries including Hong Kong, Singapore, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom and supports major currencies, including USD, EUR, GBP, HKD and SGD. This broader reach enhances HSBC’s ability to serve global businesses efficiently.



Tom Halpin, North America Lead, Global Payments Solutions, HSBC, said, "Our clients operate across markets, currencies, and time zones and are looking for faster, more transparent ways to manage liquidity and move money without adding operational complexity."



This move reinforces the expansion of HSBC’s digital asset strategy. It focuses on building an integrated money ecosystem that connects traditional banking systems with blockchain networks. This approach enables real-time treasury management, faster settlements and wider adoption of regulated digital solutions.

HSBC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past three months, shares of HSBC have gained 9.9% compared with the industry’s 0.1% increase.





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Currently, HSBC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Digital Expansion Efforts by Other Finance Firms

Last month, F.N.B. Corporation FNB expanded its digital banking capabilities by adding business loan products to its eStore Common application. This move further strengthens its long-term digital transformation strategy.



The development aligns with FNB’s “Clicks-to-Bricks” strategy, introduced in 2016 under the leadership of Vincent J. Delie Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. The strategy focuses on combining digital banking capabilities with the bank’s physical branch network to offer customers a seamless banking experience through mobile, online or in-branch channels.



In January, State Street Corporation STT launched a Digital Asset Platform to support the development of tokenized financial products and bridge traditional finance with digital asset ecosystems. The platform will enable offerings such as tokenized money market funds, ETFs, other tokenized assets, and digital cash solutions, including tokenized deposits and stablecoins.



The platform includes wallet management, custody and cash capabilities, and operates across private and public permissioned blockchain networks. With strong security and compliance controls integrated into existing systems, STT aims to provide institutional clients with secure and scalable access to digital asset services.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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