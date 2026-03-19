HSBC Eyes AI-Led Workforce Reduction Amid Ongoing Transformation

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC is evaluating a significant reduction in its workforce as part of a broader push to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across operations. Under CEO Georges Elhedery, the bank is assessing changes that could impact nearly 20,000 roles — around 10% of its global headcount — over the next three to five years. The news was first reported by Bloomberg.



The review remains at an early stage, with no final decisions taken. Non-client-facing roles, particularly within global service centers, could bear the brunt of the shift. The plan may include leaving certain roles unfilled, alongside reductions tied to business exits or divestments.

HSBC’s Restructuring Gains Momentum

The potential job cuts come amid a sweeping overhaul initiated by Elhedery since he took charge in 2024. The bank had announced plans to redeploy $1.5 billion from the reallocation of costs from non-strategic or low-returning activities into its core strategy, where it has competitive strength.



In sync with this, HSBC has been winding down non-core operations in the U.K., Europe and the United States, while maintaining a more focused presence in Asia and the Middle East. It has made divestments in Bahrain and France, and is progressing with divestments in Sri Lanka, Uruguay, Germany and South Africa.



HSBC is already ahead of its $1.5-billion cost-saving target, which it announced in February 2025, as part of its organizational simplification efforts.



Recently, executives at HSBC have become increasingly vocal about AI’s role in reshaping operations. CFO Pam Kaur has highlighted opportunities to deploy AI across customer service, compliance processes such as know-your-customer checks and transaction monitoring. In December 2025, HSBC partnered with Mistral AI, a France-based start-up, to accelerate the rollout of generative AI across the organization.

HSBC Continues to Deepen Asia Focus to Drive Growth

A central pillar of HSBC’s transformation has been its pivot toward Asia. The bank continues to focus on the high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients in the region. Over half of its business is now centered in the region.



In mainland China, HSBC has been growing its wealth business through lifestyle-focused centers, acquisitions like Citigroup’s retail wealth arm, digital upgrades and talent hires. In January 2026, the bank received shareholder approval to privatize Hang Seng Bank Limited. In India, the company is expanding rapidly, with approval to open 20 branches.



As the country’s wealthy population surges, HSBC is boosting its presence through initiatives like launching Global Private Banking, acquiring L&T Investment Management and enhancing Premier Banking. These initiatives will likely help HSBC strengthen its position in the Asia and global markets.

HSBC’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

In the past six months, HSBC shares have gained 14.2%, outperforming the industry’s 6.1% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, HSBC sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Business Restructuring Efforts by HSBC’s Peers

Barclays BCS has been bolstering its market position through acquisitions, partnerships and portfolio actions, with a clear emphasis on sharpening its focus on core businesses.



In October 2025, BCS announced a deal to acquire the U.S.-based digital lending platform Best Egg. In August 2025, it acquired a U.S. credit card portfolio with $1.6 billion of receivables by becoming the exclusive issuer of General Motors cards, while in April, Barclays partnered with New York-based Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. to transform its payment acceptance business. The bank also completed the sale of its stake in Entercard Group and its Germany-based consumer finance business last year.



Over the years, UBS Group AG UBS has fortified its geographic footprint and expanded operations on the back of partnerships and buyouts. In April 2025, UBS partnered with 360 ONE WAM, selling its Indian wealth business while acquiring a 4.95% stake, with Singapore-based clients continuing to be served by UBS Singapore.



In June 2023, UBS completed the regulatory-assisted acquisition of Credit Suisse, strengthening its wealth and asset management capabilities, and supporting growth in capital-light businesses. In May 2024, UBS completed its merger with Credit Suisse, integrating clients and operations over time.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Barclays PLC (BCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

UBS Group AG (UBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.