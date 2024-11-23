HSBC Downgrades Palo Alto Networks (XTRA:5AP)

Fintel reports that on November 22, 2024, HSBC downgraded their outlook for Palo Alto Networks (XTRA:5AP) from Hold to Reduce.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.49% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Palo Alto Networks is 362,26 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 257,13 € to a high of 431,97 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.49% from its latest reported closing price of 367,75 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Palo Alto Networks is 10,060MM, an increase of 21.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,053 funds or institutions reporting positions in Palo Alto Networks. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 0.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 5AP is 0.46%, an increase of 4.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.09% to 285,768K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 25,086K shares representing 7.67% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,228K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,156K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 16.85% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,293K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,946K shares , representing an increase of 4.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 17.88% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,150K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,313K shares , representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 76.67% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 7,657K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,436K shares , representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 5AP by 4.27% over the last quarter.

