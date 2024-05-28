HSBC Advances Share Buy-back Program

HSBC Holdings (GB:HSBA) has released an update.

HSBC Holdings plc has actively repurchased its shares for cancellation, with the latest transaction involving the purchase of over 3.6 million shares at the London Stock Exchange and over 3.3 million shares at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 28, 2024. Since the beginning of the buy-back program on May 7, 2024, HSBC has bought back 92.3 million shares for around $813.7 million. This ongoing stock repurchase activity signals the company’s strategy to return value to shareholders and potentially increase earnings per share.

