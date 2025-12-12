HSAI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hesai Group (Symbol: HSAI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.98, changing hands as high as $21.38 per share. Hesai Group shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HSAI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HSAI's low point in its 52 week range is $10.01 per share, with $30.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.78.

