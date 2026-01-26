HRMY or ARGX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors looking for stocks in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics sector might want to consider either Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (HRMY) or argenex SE (ARGX). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. and argenex SE are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that HRMY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

HRMY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.20, while ARGX has a forward P/E of 29.47. We also note that HRMY has a PEG ratio of 0.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ARGX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.54.

Another notable valuation metric for HRMY is its P/B ratio of 2.54. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, ARGX has a P/B of 8.18.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to HRMY's Value grade of A and ARGX's Value grade of D.

HRMY has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than ARGX, so it seems like value investors will conclude that HRMY is the superior option right now.

