HRL Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $30.68, changing hands as high as $30.69 per share. Hormel Foods Corp. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HRL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HRL's low point in its 52 week range is $27.59 per share, with $33.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.51. The HRL DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

